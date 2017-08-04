Obituary: Elvira A. Marquez

Elvira A. Marquez

May 16, 1928 – July 27, 2017

Elvira A. Marquez was born May 16, 1928 in Smelder, Texas. Elvira resided in Brawley, California. She passed on July 27,2017.

Elvira is survived by her children, Elvira Gonzales of Brawley, Norma Marquez of Brawley, Christina Alvarado of Brawley, Anita Marquez of Brawley, Emily Garcia of Brawley, Lucy Marquez of Brawley, and Louis Marquez of Brawley; by her brothers, Adolfo Singh of Brawley and Manendar Singh of Brawley; her sister, Margaret Singh of Brawley; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren.

A Chapel Service will be held for Elvira on Friday, August 11 at Frye Chapel and Mortuary at 9:00 a.m.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 10 at Frye Chapel and Mortuary from 6-9:00 p.m. Burial will be Friday, August 11 at Riverview Cemetery after the service.