Obituary: Eleno P. Delgado

Eleno P. Delgado

August 21, 1936 to September 20, 2017

Eleno was born August 21, 1936 in the city of Fresno. He lived in Brawley with his wife Paula G. Delgado whom he married June 24, 1956. He past to be with the lord September 20, 2017.

Eleno is survived by his wife, Paula G. Delgado, son Edward G. Delgado, daughters Norma Delgado, Helen D. Dominguez, Elizabeth D. Carrillo, sister Concha D. Contreras, brother Chris Delgado and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services for Eleno will be officiated by Father Manuel Gutierrez 9:00 a.m. Monday, October 2, at St. Margaret Mary Church. Burial services at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley to follow mass.