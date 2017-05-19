Obituary: Edilia Loroña Sanchez

Edilia Loroña Sanchez

March 4, 1943 to May 16, 2017

Edilia Loroña Sanchez age 74, of Brawley, CA was called to our heavenly home on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. Edilia was born to Maria Teresa Loroña and Rafael Verdugo on March 4, 1943 in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora.

She moved to Brawley at a very young age and started working to help her mother raise her siblings. Later she met the love of her life Ruben Montalvo Sanchez and married on April 23, 1967 at the Apostolic Church in Brawley and was also a member of the Church.

She was a great woman of faith and gave her love to many as many loved her in return. She worked various jobs till she was blessed with grandchildren and decided to stay home to take care of them because they were her world. Edilia was blessed with so many talents like cooking, baking, crocheting, sewing, gardening and the list could go on.

The last year of her life she was blessed with a great grandson that became her everything and made her days happy. One of the greatest blessings she had was unconditional love and embraced many with her love as part of the family. She was an awesome wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and friend and will be remembered always being surrounded by family and friends creating lots of laughter and beautiful memories.

Edilia is survived by daughters, Cynthia (Jack) Greer, Vivian (Frankie) Ortiz, grandson Marcus Soto, grandaughters, Jacquelynn and Sydney Greer, great grandson Jaxson Casares, siblings Ramon (Norma) Loroña, Rafael (Peggy) Loroña, Lupe Ambriz, Elvira (Nicolas) Torres, Esperanza Ortiz and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, her husband Rafael Montalvo Sanchez, brothers Jose Maria and Gonzalo Loroña.

Visitation will be Wednesday May 24 at Apostolic Assembly of Faith Church in Brawley from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Mass will be Thur. May 25 at Apostolic Assembly of Faith Church in Brawley at 10:00 a.m. with burial services to follow at Riverview Cemetery.