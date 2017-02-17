Obituary: Dr. Ramon David Chacon

Dr. Ramon David Chacon

November 25,1944 – February 7, 2017

Dr. Ramon David Chacon came from a hard-working farm labor familia. He was born in a small house in Brawley, CA on November 25, 1944.

His parents, both from Mexico, instilled the values of a tough work ethic to his brothers and sisters. Together they worked the fields all throughout California.

He was a proud resident of West Fresno, CA where he was raised and attended Edison High School before going on to Fresno State University and Stanford University for his Ph.D. Dr. Chacon was a lifelong educator as a Ph.D. Professor of History (Latin American Specialization) for 4 years at Humboldt State University and 37 years at Santa Clara University.

As mentor to thousands of students he showed the world that minorities can achieve the dream and paved the way for the generations to come. A great son, brother, father and a friend to all. He was a the epitome of a great human being and although he will be missed, his legacy lives on forever…..

Ramon passed away on February 7, 2017 in Roseville, Ca.

Ramon’s parents were the late Vibiano and Josefina Chacon, his siblings are Mary, Reuben, Angel, Reyes, Vicky, David, Joe and Armando, with Mary, Reuben, Reyes, and David being deceased. His children are Ramon and Gina and grandchildren, Chance, Quentin, Cruz, Grayson and Logan.

Funeral Services will be Wednesday, February 22nd, 2017, 2:00 p.m. at Santa Clara University, Mission Santa Clara de Asis, 500 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA 95053