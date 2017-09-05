Obituary: Dr. Herb Farrar

Herbert Saxby Farrar, Jr.

1937 – July 26, 217

Herbert (Herb) Saxby Farrar, Jr. (80), passed into the presence of the Lord on July 26, 2017 surrounded by his loving family. Dr. Herb Farrar had been battling idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and was recently living in San Diego.

Born in Wisconsin to Herb and Caroline Farrar in 1937, the family moved to Bell Gardens, CA when Herb was young. Herb attended Long Beach State University where he played both basketball and baseball. In 1959, Herb and his wife of 60 years, Lou Ann, moved to El Centro for his first job as a teacher at Hedrick Elementary in El Centro. He later served as principal/superintendent of Verde School south of Holtville where he was also the janitor, bus driver and night watchman for the small school district. Dr. Farrar returned to El Centro as a school administrator and was later elected as Imperial County Superintendent of Schools in 1979, a position he held for 18 years.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lou Ann; his sister, Bonnie Craig; and brother-in-law, Morris Brister. Herb had recently remarried and is survived by his wife, Linda. He is also survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Kerry and Max Foster; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Jerry Paradis; son, Craig Farrar; sister, Carol Trouche; brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Margaret Farrar; sister, Eileen Farrar; and sister and brother-in-law, Mary Sue and Richard Musser. He also left behind eight grandchildren, Katrina Sauer, Krisann Diaz, Kori Janke, Stephani Cheng, James Michael Farrar, Jerami Monreal, Jack Farrar and Elle Farrar along with 8 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-granddaughters and numerous nieces, nephews and close family friends that he loved and adored.

A beloved teacher, administrator, coach and church deacon, Herb was a friend to all who knew him. A man of deep Christian faith, he was tireless in his love of God and family. He will be deeply missed, but it is with joy that his family and friends invite the community to celebrate the life of Dr. Herb Farrar on Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 10 am at Christ Community Church in El Centro, CA. Immediately followed by a luncheon at the Central Baptist Church Family Life Center, a building that Herb helped build, friends and family are encouraged to share their memories of a great community leader.