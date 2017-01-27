Dorothy Hargrove

January 1, 1931 – January 7, 2017

Dorothy Hargrove passed away in Vista, CA on January 7, 2017 surrounded by her beloved family.

Dorothy was born January 1, 1931 in Pensacola, Florida to Forest and Ruby Southerland.

She moved with her family to Brawley in 1937. Dorothy attended Mulberry Elementary School and graduated from Brawley High School in 1948. She lived in Oceanside and Vista, CA since 1961.

Dorothy is survived by children; Richard Hargrove, Sandy Hargrove Wasano, and Bill Hargrove, brothers; Edward Southerland, Reginald Southerland and Bob Southerland, sister; Margaret Southerland Brannan, six grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Dorothy will be buried alongside her mother and father in San Marcos Cemetery, San Marcos, California.