Obituary: Don McElvany

Don McElvany, a lifetime resident of Imperial Valley, passed away on April 20, 2017 with his wife and three children at his bedside. He was born April 6, 1930 in El Centro, attended Central Union High School and graduated from the Army Navy Academy, Carlsbad, CA in 1949. Don married his high school sweetheart Patsy Brown. They were married for 66 years.

After graduating, Don served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force stationed at Furstenfeldbruck AFB, Germany. After his service, he returned to the valley to join his father, J.L. McElvany, in the family tile drainage business. Following his work with his father, he began working with the Imperial County retiring from the county as a Deputy Agricultural Biologist. He has been a dedicated member of the First Presbyterian Church. His community affiliations include Kiwanis, Toastmasters and E Clampus Vitas.