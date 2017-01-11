Della Dunning

May 25, 1942 – January 6, 2017

Della Dunning (Walker), 74, of Riverside County passed away on Friday, January 6, 2017, surrounded by family.

Della was born on May 25, 1942, in Oklahoma to Rayburn and Eula Mae Walker. Della was formally married to Olic Dunning Jr.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her youngest sibling, Ellis Gibson.

Della is survived by her children, Olic Dunning III (LaWanda), Roderick Dunning, Elliott Dunning and Pacentia O’Neal (Gregory); grandchildren Olic Dunning IV, Maurice Dunning, Parris Moore, Jeremy Dunning, Gerald Dunning, Andre’ Dunning, Donte’ Dunning, Deja’ Moore, Elliott H. Dunning, Arron Courtney and Joshua Courtney; brothers Rayburn Walker, Clearance Walker, Robert Walker, LeRoy Walker, Donald Walker, Ralph Walker and Dennis Lott; sisters Ellen Smith, Virginia Walker, Joyce Mullins and Carolyn Collins; 12 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Viewing will take place at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley on Saturday, January 14, 2017, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with funeral services immediately following. Burial will be held at Riverview Cemetery after the service.