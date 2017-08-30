Obituary: David Rene Moiola

David Rene Miola

July 27, 1958 to August 25, 2017

David Rene Moiola passed away peacefully in his Brawley home on Friday, August 25, 2017, at the age of 59. He was born on July 27, 1958, at Pioneers Memorial Hospital the same year his family moved into their new home in Brawley. He attended Brawley elementary schools and Brawley High. While at home, David had the opportunity to travel with his parents to Europe, Mexico, and other places. He also enjoyed spending time at their cabin in Barton Flats near Big Bear, CA.

On October 22, 1977, he married his high school sweetheart, Linda Von Hendy, at St. Michaels Church in Poway. They bought a home in Brawly and enjoyed their German shepherds and cats. David farmed in the family operation east of Brawley. He was also a partner in Moiola Bros. Cattle Feeders, LTD.

David enjoyed hunting, fishing, and prospecting for gold. He was a lifetime member of the NRA. David always enjoyed the family dinners, especially the annual Moiola polenta dinners at Christmas. Grasso dinners were a family tradition during David’s childhood which he tried to continue throughout his life. He recently gathered the family at Grasso’s to celebrate his 59th birthday.

David was preceded in death by his parents, James R. and Virginia Moiola of Brawley. He is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Linda of Brawley; sister, Lynda Moiola of Brawley; brother, Tom (Laura) Moiola of Brawley; nieces, Shaeley Franks, Jill (Joe) Murphy; nephews, James (Veronica) Moiola, John (Ayron) Moiola; great nieces and nephews, Brenna and Brett Berker, Ellie and John David Moiola, Jayden Moiola, and Olivia Murphy. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Loraine Von Hendy; sisters-in-law Julie and Chris Von Hendy; brother-in-law Mark (Ava) Von Hendy and nephews Richard and Michael Von Hendy. David is also survived by his Uncle John (Genie) Nichols and numerous cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Humane Society of Imperial Valley, 1575 West Pico Avenue, El Centro, Ca. 92243.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2017, 10:30 at Frye Chapel, Brawley.