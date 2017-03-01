Carolina Cabrera Cruz

June 10, 1924 – February 24, 2017

Carolina Cabrera Cruz was born in Guanajuato, Mexico on June 10, 1924. She married Galdino Cruz on April 27, 1940 in Penjamo, Mexico. Carolina and Galdino resided in Westmorland, CA. where they raised their family. Carolina passed on February 24, 2017.

Carolina is survived by her children, Raquel Cruz, Manuel Cruz, Maria Elena Nunemacher, Galdino Cruz Jr., Sergio Cruz, Consuelo Cruz, Joel Cruz, Tim Cruz, and Adrian Cruz.

A Chapel Service will be held on Friday, March 3 at Frye Chapel and Mortuary at 1:00 a.m. Visitation will be Thursday, March 2 at Frye Chapel and Mortuary from 6-9:00 p.m. with Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be at Riverview Cemetery after the service