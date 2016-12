Obituary: Carmen Cajigas

Carmen Cajigas

November 6, 1944 – December 27, 2016

Carmen Cajigas was born on November 6, 1944 in Brawley, CA. She married Filomeno Cajigas and resided in Brawley. Carmen passed on December 27, 2016.

Carmen is survived by her husband, Filomeno Cajigas, and her daughters, Valerie Kastner of Brawley and Erica Rodriguez of Brawley, her sister, Jessie Olivas of Brawley, plus nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Wednesday, January 4, at Frye Chapel and Mortuary from 6 to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m.