Obituary: Carlos M. Gonzales

Carlos Mario Gonzales

November 4, 1924 to September 20, 2017

Carlos Mario Gonzales, of Brawley, passed away Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at the age of 92. He was born in Los Angeles, CA on November 4, 1924 and later moved to Brawley where he attended local schools.

Carlos was drafted while attending B.U.H.S. during World War II and became a P.O.W. in St. Lo, France for nine months. Carlos married Frances Vasquez on July 12, 1945. He worked as an auto mechanic at Wright and Knight Service Center for 40 years before retiring.

He is survived by daughter, Peggy Gonzales, his sons, Greg Gonzales, Mark Gonzales and Charles Gonzales all of Brawley. Carlos is preceeded in death by his wife, Frances V. Gonzales, brother, George Gonzales and sister, Josefa Gonzales.

Chapel Services for Carlos will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 6, at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley.