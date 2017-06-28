Obituary: Bernice E. Holiman

Bernice E. Holiman

February 27, 1921 – June 20, 2017

Bernice Elizabeth Holiman passed away peacefully on the morning of June 20, 2017. She was ninety-six years old.

She was born in Kansas on February 27, 1921. She moved to California during the end of the Great Depression and ended up in Westmorland, CA where she met and married Melvin L. Holiman in 1938.

They had four sons, Jim deceased (Janie deceased), Bill (Norman) of Parawon, Utah, Dick (Sharon-deceased) of Westmorland, CA, and Leslie (Lea) of Cebu City in Philippines.

She started her journey of faith in the summer of 1949 following Jesus faithfully until her passing. After her husband’s passing in 1970 she worked for White Cross Pharmacy before moving to Oceanside to take care of her aging father, August Heise.

A Chapel service for Bernice will be on Saturday, July 8, at Frye Chapel and Mortuary at 9:00 a.m. with Pastor Dan Aguliar of The Apostolic Tabernacle of El Centro officiating. Visitation will be Friday, July 7, at Frye Chapel and Mortuary from 6 – 9:00 p.m. Burial will be Saturday, July 8, at Riverview Cemetery after the Chapel service.

Bernice is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Holiman and her oldest son, Jim Holiman.

She is survived by her three sons, 16 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.