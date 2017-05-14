Obituary: Benjamin Rodney Cervantes

Benjamin Rodney Cervantes

January 10, 1929 to May 8, 2017

Benjamin was known by many as Lin. He was born and raised in Brawley, CA. He was one of 9 brothers and sisters born to Porfirio Cervantes and Serafina Hernandez.

Like many families at that time the Cervantes were migrant field workers. Some of Lin’s most vivid memories were of The Great Depression and how his family traveled from town to town following the crops.

Lin had a short boxing career in which he won the San Diego Golden Gloves championship in 1949. On October 17, 1951 Lin married Jennie B. Marquez in the city of Woodland CA. Shortly after he was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served in the Korean War until his discharge on July 23, 1956. Lin then returned home to his wife and children in Westmorland and found employment for the IID where he was employed for 37 years.

He is survived by his Wife Jennie, 3 children, Ben Cervantes, Stella & Sergio Sandoval, Ruben Cervantes and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Wed. May 17 at Frye Chapel and Mortuary from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. with rosary to commence at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be Thurs. May 18 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Westmorland at 9:00 a.m with Father Manuel Gutierrez officiating and burial service to follow at Riverview Cemetery.