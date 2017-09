Benjamin “Uncle Benny” Hernandez

February 11, 1932 – September 14, 2017

Benjamin Hernandez was born on February 11, 1932, in Brawley, CA. Uncle Benny resided in Brawley, also. He passed away on September 14, 2017.

A graveside service and burial will be held for Uncle Benny, Saturday, September 23, at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley at 9:30 a.m. Visitation will be Saturday, September 23, at Frye Chapel and Mortuary from 8 – 9:00 a.m.