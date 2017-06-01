Obituary: Basilia Ramos

Basilia Ramos

June 14, 1928 to May 29, 2017

Basilia was born in Knightsen CA., and lived in Brawley with her husband Daniel G. Ramos.

She is survived by husband Daniel G. Ramos, children Daniel Ramos, Oscar Ramos, Margarita Cristobal, Ruben Ramos all of Brawley, Norma Ventura of Calexico and Jose Juan Ramos of Escondido.

Visitation will be Sunday June 4th from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m at Frye Chapel and Mortuary with rosary to commence at 7:00 p.m.

Mass will be Monday June 5th at 9:00 a.m at St. Margaret Mary Church with Father Manuel Gutierrez officiating. Burial services will follow mass at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.