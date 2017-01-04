Arturo Holguin

January 16, 1944 – December 31, 2016

Arturo Holguin was born on January 16, 1944 in Brawley, city where he resided before his passing on December 31, 2016.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, January 6, at Frye Chapel and Mortuary from 6-9:00 pm with a rosary prayer at 7:00 pm. Mass services officiated by Father Manuel Gutierrez will be held on Saturday, January 7, at Saint Margaret Mary Church at 9:00 am. Burial services will be held private.

Arturo is survived by; sons Armando Duarte, Arturo Holguin Jr., Carlos Holguin and Ricardo Holguin, sisters Elvira Meza and Avelina Ortiz and nine grandchildren.