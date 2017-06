Anthony Keith Rhodes

July 16, 1956 to May 22, 2017

Anthony Keith Rhodes was born and lived in Brawley CA.

He is survived by, siblings Ron and Linda Rhodes of Price, UT., Linda and Ken Bosley of Huntington, UT., Deana and Skip Gallagher of Price, UT.

Memorial service for Anthony will be Saturday June 3, 1:00 p.m. at First Christian Church in Brawley.