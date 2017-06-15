Obituary: Anne Wilson

Anne Wilson

October 15, 1929 – May 31, 2017

Anne Wilson, long time Brawley resident and retired teacher from Brawley Union High School, passed away May 31st in Troup, Texas. She had lived in Troup for the past seven years, but her heart was always with the Imperial Valley.

Anne was born Georgeanne Ackers Davis in Catlettsburg, KY on October 15, 1929 to George and Hazel Davis. She was an outgoing child and had her driver’s license by the time she was fourteen. She attended college and became a PE teacher and a lifelong Kentucky Wildcat fan. She came to Brawley in 1954 and taught PE at Brawley Union High School. Those first students became lifelong friends and remained in contact with Anne until her death. They never forgot her birthday or other special days. Anne also worked with the BUHS Drill Team and saw them perform in a Rose Bowl Parade. She and Ruth Boyd were roommates.

She met Richard (Dick) Wilson in 1955 and they were married on July 14, 1956. They had two children, Kimberly and Bryan. Dick was a police officer and later was with the Imperial County Sheriff’s Department.

Anne returned to college so she could teach history and psychology. She began teaching those subjects in 1970. She helped develop psychology classes for BUHS and loved teaching history until her retirement. She was always ready to discuss current events and loved knowing what was happening in the classroom even though she wasn’t teaching any longer.

Anne loved her church, All Saints Episcopal, playing the piano, the Kentucky Wildcats, the Lakers, and the Oakland Raiders.

She is survived by her children, Kimberly of Medford, Oregon, Bryan of Brawley, step-son Richard Wilson of Brawley, and step-daughter Rhonda Moore of Dallas, TX, and by six grandsons, two granddaughters, and seven great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Dick in 2000.

A memorial service will be held June 27 at 10:30 a.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church in Brawley. The family suggests donations be made in Anne’s memory to either All Saints Episcopal Church or the Wildcat Women’s Scholarship at Brawley Union High School.