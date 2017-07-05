Obituary: Angie A. Reyes

Angie A. Reyes

August 2, 1932 – June 25, 2017

Angie A. Reyes was born on August 2, 1932 in Calipatria, CA. Angie married Lauro C. Reyes on May 1, 1955 in Brawley and resided in Phelan, CA. She passed on June 25, 2017.

A Mass will be held for Angie on Friday, July 7, at St. Margaret Mary Church at 10:30 a.m. with Father Manuel Gutierrez officiating. Visitation will be July 7, from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary, with a Rosary held at 9:00 a.m. Burial will be after Mass at Riverview cemetery.

Angie is survived by her husband, Lauro Reyes, five children, 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.