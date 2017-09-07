Obituary: Alfonso S. Avilez

Alfonso S. Avilez

March 17, 1932 to September 2, 2017

Alfonso S. Avilez was born March 17, 1932 in Mexico. Alfonso lived in Brawley. He left to be with the lord September 2, 2017.

Alfonso is survived by his daughters, Alice Grijalva of Riverside and Angie Salazar of Whittier, his son Alfonso Avilez Jr. of Corona, his sister Alice Felix of Sinaloa Mexico, seven grandchildren, and four great-grand children.

Visitation for Alfonso will be Monday, Sep. 11, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary with rosary to begin promptly at 7:00 p.m. Mass service, officiated by Father Manuel Gutierrez, will be Tuesday 9:00 a.m at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Brawley. Burial services at Riverview Cemetery to follow mass.