North end’s 2017 Teachers of the Year honored by Brawley Chamber

BRAWLEY – Imperial County Teachers of the Year for the north end were announced by the Brawley Chamber of Commerce Thursday evening during its annual Welcome Back Teachers dinner at Hidalgo Hall.

This year’s teachers of the year include Anna Ventura of Brawley Elementary School District, Beth Carson of Brawley Union High School, Elvia Hernandez of Calipatria Unified District, Angela Carrillo of Westmorland School District, Natalie Peraza of Magnolia Elementary School, Loretta Tigert of Mulberry School, Kathy Fernand of Brawley Christian Academy, and Debra Schoneman of Sacred Heart Catholic School.

According to chamber officials, each of the teachers honored have accomplished things that elevate them above and beyond the roles of their jobs, earning them the title of Superhero, the theme of this year’s dinner.

“Without a doubt, teachers, especially our community teachers, are the heroes who spend their days molding our kids into the fine young adults they later become,” said Katie Luna, executive director of the Brawley chamber.

The annual dinner has been hosted by the Brawley Chamber for over 30 years. It originally began as a small luncheon to welcome back the local teachers to the new school year, but eventually grew into the formal dinner it is today. Every year, the pool of nominated names grows along with the event.

“Days like this makes it all worth it,” said Ventura. “I feel appreciated for all the years and all the difficulties.”

Elvia Hernandez, Teacher of the Year for Calipatria Unified School District, said it was an honor on a long road.

“Every year I feel I could do more, which I think we all feel here,” said Hernandez. “I’m really honored to be the Teacher of the Year for my district.”

Dr. Todd Finnell, Imperial County Superintendent of Schools, said all of the hard work that the north end teachers have done with their students has caused the districts’ scores to rise above the rest of California.

American author and mythologist Joseph Campbell once said, “A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself.”

That quote is what Finnell said rings true for the north end teachers of the Imperial Valley. “As the Imperial County Superintendent of Schools, I can say with certainty that quality teachers, our heroes, are the reason that we can celebrate the accomplishments of our schools and more importantly, our students,” said Finnell.