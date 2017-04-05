Mexicali has 4th sewage discharge this year

EL CENTRO — The Imperial County Public Health Department publicly announced today that there was a discharge of untreated sewage into the New River on April 3, 2017 at approximately 5:30 p.m. due to repairs to the pumping station in Mexicali.

On Tuesday, April 4 at 6:00 pm it was reported that the repair had been completed and the discharge ceased.

This is the fourth discharge of untreated sewage into the New River this year. This is a reminder to the public that the New River continues to pose a threat to our environment, our communities, and the people whose work may bring them in contact with the river.

The County of Imperial is working closely with federal and state regulators to cooperatively address the sewage issues in Mexicali that continue to impact the New River.

The public is asked to take the following precautions:

· Avoid swimming or drinking water from the New River

· Avoid contact with the foam generated by the New River

· Do not allow your pets to enter the New River

· Avoid handling/collecting and eating fish/turtles/frogs from the New River

For more information, please visit:

Colorado River Basin Regional Water Quality Control Board.

http://www.waterboards.ca.gov/coloradoriver/