SALTON SEA – Californians can extend the Season of Giving into the New Year with a new financial tool to help revive the Salton Sea. The California State Franchise Tax Board has confirmed that a “Revive the Salton Sea Fund” will be included on state

income tax forms starting in January, 2017.

As a result, California income tax payers have the option to voluntarily direct some or all of their refund to this new fund which will support projects and outreach benefiting the Salton Sea. The Salton Sea Fund was created by SB 1416 (Stone) to allocate contributions to projects identified by California’s Natural Resources Agency (CNRA) as necessary for the restoration and maintenance of the Salton Sea, including projects identified by the Salton Sea Authority (SSA).

“Nowhere else in California will taxpayers find such a unique opportunity to achieve good, where a single investment can generate so many integrated benefits,” states Phil Rosentrater, Executive Director of the SSA. “Salton Sea projects are designed to deliver multiple benefits to address an ecosystem and economy suffering at a magnitude and scale found nowhere else in this great state.”

The SSA is a joint powers authority empowered to work in consultation and cooperation with the CNRA to restore the Salton Sea. As the largest inland lake in the state of California, the Salton Sea is home to nearly two thirds of all migratory waterfowl traveling the Pacific Flyway. The Sea’s ecosystem and economy are threatened by rising salinity levels and lowering water elevations, a trend expected to worsen due to massive agricultural-to-urban water transfers in December 2017.

The SSA and its partner agencies – Imperial Irrigation District, Riverside and Imperial Counties, Coachella Valley Water District, and Torres Martinez Tribe – are working tirelessly to establish a healthy, prosperous future for a smaller but sustainable Salton Sea.

To make a voluntary contribution to the “Revive the Salton Sea Fund” California income tax payers can simply complete the Form 540 on the State Income Tax form. For more information click on http://saltonsea.ca.gov/