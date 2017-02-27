CALEXICO — Calexico’s February Farmer’s Market was bustling Saturday with several new vendors and booths that drew crowds to Crumpet Park.

The local produce stand was the main attraction for Saturday morning, providing fresh apples, bananas, chili peppers, and various other vegetables.

One of the new vendors for this farmer’s market sold handmade décor and artwork including hand-crafted terrariums in elegant planters for home decoration. Other pieces of artwork included paintings that added to Calexico’s long relationship with the arts in the community.

The Camarena Memorial Library staff made an appearance with a booth full of children books for youth to enjoy. The library also accepted sign-ups for a literacy program that assists adults in becoming proficient English speakers, readers, and writers.

Another new booth for the farmer’s market introduced the autobiography “Memoirs of a Lechuguero” that depicts a migrant farmer work who overcame poverty to become the first member of his family to attend college. The booth displayed information for the community on author Lucio Padilla and his work as an advocate for disadvantaged families.

Other vendors provided townsfolk with various foods and drinks including a taco man and the Shake It Up breakfast smoothies truck selling refreshments on the breezy Saturday morning.

In one of the most popular activities, a steady stream of children enjoyed the inflatable bounce house for fun and excitement.

“This growing event is good family fun for a Saturday morning, and I hope the city of Calexico continues to hold these farmers markets,” said Gabriel Martinez, a Calexico resident.