National hospital week puts spotlight on Pioneers Memorial Hospital

BRAWLEY – A hospital is more than a place where people go to heal, it is a part of the community that fosters health and represents hope.

From providing treatment and comfort to the sick, to welcoming new life into the world, hospitals are central to a healthy community. That’s the message Pioneers Memorial Health care District staff will be touting with the 2017 National Hospital Week theme “The Healing Heart of Health care.”

The event theme, that will be announced this coming week at Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District, an Affiliate of the Scripps Health Network.

“National Hospital Week, first and foremost, is a celebration of people,” Larry Lewis, CEO of Pioneers Memorial Health care District, said. “We’re extremely proud of each member of our staff and we recognize the important role they play in extending a sense of trust to our patients and our communities.” The nation’s largest health care event, National Hospital Week dates back to 1921 when it was suggested by a magazine editor who hoped a community wide celebration would alleviate public fears about hospitals. The celebration, launched in Chicago, succeeded in promoting trust and goodwill among members of the public and eventually spread to facilities across the country.

A full slate of community activities is planned for Hospital Week at Pioneers Memorial Health care District. For more information, call the Pioneers Memorial Health care District Public Affairs Department at (760)351-4944/(760) 625-9065.