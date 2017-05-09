National Correctional Officers and employees week from May 8, 2017 – May 12, 2017

El Centro – The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office began the week with a ceremony commemorating the contribution of the correctional officers and personnel who work in jails, prisons, and community corrections across the country.

Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Michael Kelley presented the “National Correctional Officers and Employees Week” proclamation at the start of the ceremony.

Sheriff Raymond Loera welcomed guest speaker, Judge Christopher J. Plourd, to speak of the services the Corrections Bureau personnel has contributed. Correctional officers are responsible for safeguarding the citizens of Imperial County by providing safe, secure, and humane incarceration of offenders within their custody.