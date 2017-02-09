EL CENTRO – Naval Air Facility El Centro is proud to announce the 2017 NAF El Centro Air Show, scheduled for March 11, 2017.

The NAFEC air show is the first Navy air show of the year and provides the community an opportunity to see thrilling aerial and ground performers for free while interacting with Sailors.

Gates open for the annual Food Fest Friday, March 10, at 5:30 p.m. This venue gives the community an opportunity to meet and greet all of the air show performers while enjoying live bands and a spectacular fireworks show.

On Saturday, March 11, gates to the air show will open at 9:00 a.m. Aerial events are scheduled from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and will feature performances by civilian, military and warbird aircraft. Headlining the event will be the U.S. Navy’s Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels. Ground attractions include extreme motocross, a classic car show and dozens of vintage and modern military air craft.

For information about purchasing upgraded seating, parking, sponsorship and booth space or performers visit http://www.elcentroairshow.com. For additional information, follow the NAF El Centro Facebook page at www.facebook.com/nafelcentro.