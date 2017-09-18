Mussa Asiad trial charges corruption in past by police force

EL CENTRO – A hearing regarding the alleged kidnapping and assault of (then teenager) Mussa Asiad in 2014 was conducted at the Imperial County Superior Courthouse in El Centro on September 13.

According to the victim, the mishandling of reports and evidence by the Calexico Police Department has impacted the case in favor of the defense.

The original chief of police, Pompeyo Tabarez, and investigative unit in charge of the case were relieved of duty and a new interim chief, Michael Bostic, and another investigative unit took over in November of 2014. Allegations of a botched case and corruption on behalf of the Calexico Police Department by Chief Bostic lead to an internal affairs FBI investigation.

Bostic was eventually dismissed. He claimed city council members conspired to get him fired and just recently settled successfully out of court on a corruption lawsuit that he filed against Calexico.

Since the case of Mussa Asiad opened, a third chief of police, Reynaldo Gomez, has assumed the role for Calexico PD.

“A three-year probation sentence is not justice,” stated the victim and his supporters repeatedly outside of the courthouse in El Centro.

“The DA has not offered to prosecute the defendants for only three years’ probation,” commented Assistant District Attorney Deborah Owen. “Sentencing the defendant for a crime is the responsibility of the judge rather than the individual prosecutor. The judicial process, the rights of the victim, and the rights of the accused have all been explained to Mr. Mohammad and his son in extensive detail,” she clarified.

Judge Plourd scheduled an in-camera hearing for Friday, September 22, where he would more closely review the details of the case.

In a fit of frustration, the victim eventually stormed out of the courtroom when he attempted to speak out of turn and was silenced by the judge for being out of order.

A pretrial has been set for October 11.