Do you like color? Do you like song and dance? Do you like Hollywood and L.A.? You will love the movie “La La Land!” One thing I especially appreciated about the film was the many things they did with lighting. There are many things that you can say about a film character by changing light: how it lights them up or brings them down. People seeking a place in the world have their ups and downs. I don’t know what Academy Award they give for lighting, but they would get my vote.

When you think of La La Land, you think of a person who is crazy or out to lunch. Well, if you move to L.A. to pursue an acting career or something else in the performing arts, well many people will think you are in “La La Land!”

The film is about two young adults searching for their dreams in Hollywood, a place where many dreams come true. I liked the screenplay in that in it was not predictable. Of course it was boy meets girl, there is initial tension, which then gets worked through and then they are stuck like glue, through trial and tribulations. The plot takes you many places and you do not end up with a traditional Hollywood love story ending, but I think you might love it anyway.

“La La Land” is also about Los Angeles. Hollywood is a mecca for music, drama, and craziness as well. The film honored the community in a very positive way, while lacking what gives Hollyweird a bad name. There is no violence, sex or bad language.

Like any urban area, it has it light and dark sides. This movie’s view of L.A. was chamber of commerce worthy, from the film sets to the Griffin Observatory. It was the first film that actually made me want to go on a tour of L.A. I used to live in Pomona and have been all over L.A. area, but too often the traffic blight is a darkness that obscures the beauty found in SoCal.

The film is very family friendly, but young children might be bored, unless they like music. Ryan Gosling plays the handsome hero, and a talented jazz piano player, literally trying to change the music world, while working out his own life song. His leading lady, lover, and dance partner is Emma Stone, continually facing frustration as an actress, getting rejected in audition after audition. It is not fantasy to meet a soul mate as you struggle down the path to personal fulfillment or purpose. When crossing the street, it is good to hold someone’s hand, and that is what the couple do – and dance, in an exceptionally charming way.

I went solo to the movie because the Wifey doesn’t like musicals. I think it is an excellent date night movie because it is a love story that works, even if it doesn’t follow the common La La Land film formulas. Couples will also identify with the struggles when you have two careers or dreams that have a tendency to pull you apart.

The movie doesn’t fall prey to the fanciful notion that love conquers all, but if you can find love as you learn your way through La La Land, it makes you a double winner. This film has won awards, and will continue to be a winner, both at the academy, and for those of you who choose to go see it.