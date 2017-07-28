Drugs seized at Border Patrol checkpoint; woman in custody

YUMA, AZ – Blythe Station Border Patrol agents assigned to an immigration checkpoint on Highway 78 north of Yuma, arrested a woman on suspicion of drug smuggling after finding nearly 90 pounds of methamphetamine in her vehicle. The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release.

Agents referred the driver, a 31-year-old woman who is a U.S. citizen who was traveling with two children, for a secondary inspection of her 2006 Honda Pilot after a narcotics-detection canine alerted, said the release.

According to the news release, agents conducting the inspection found 83 packages of meth, worth more than $267,000, hidden under the vehicle’s rear seat. Border Patrol agents seized the vehicle and drugs after arresting the woman on suspicion of narcotics smuggling. Agents turned the case over to the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Imperial County office who arrived on scene with a Child Protective Services representative. The two children were turned over to CPS and DEA took custody of the methamphetamine, vehicle and driver, according to reports.