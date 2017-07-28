Mother and son airlifted to hospital after single car accident on I-8

IMPERIAL VALLEY — According to California Highway Patrol reports, a Phoenix woman and her son were injured Tuesday when their vehicle flipped over while driving eastbound on Interstate 8.

Reportedly, the driver, Lizzette Felix, 42, of Phoenix was traveling in a 2002 Suzuki Grand Vitara, July 25 around 7:20 p.m. on Interstate 8 eastbound with her eight-year old boy. When approaching Towland Road in the #2 lane, Felix was traveling approximately 70 mph and allegedly allowed her vehicle to move into the right shoulder of I-8, according to the CHP collision report.

The woman corrected by turning the steering wheel left to get back on the road, but the overcorrection caused the Suzuki to move across both lanes, reports said. Felix turned the steering wheel to the right to regain control of her vehicle, but reportedly, the movement caused the Suzuki to flip over, then come to a stop on its roof facing a southwesterly direction of travel, according to the release.

The woman remained trapped in the SUV until Imperial County Fire Department personnel arrived on scene and used the jaws of life to extricate her, the report said. The child was able to exit the vehicle through the rear hatch of the Suzuki, the release said.

Both parties were airlifted to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. According to the report, Felix had moderate injuries including lacerations to her head and scalp and abrasions on her left shoulder. The boy had cuts and abrasions to his right arm and elbow.

Alcohol was not a factor in this collision, according to the release, and preliminary reports suggested both parties were using their safety belts. The accident remains under investigation.