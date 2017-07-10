Mostly Theater Company summer camp presents 2 productions

EL CENTRO – The Mostly Theater Company will present two productions with performers from the Summer Arts Camp (SAC), ages 8-13, and Teen/Young Adult Camp (TYAC), ages 13 and older, at the First United Methodist Church, 312 South 8th Street, El Centro.

The pop musical “EMMA!” will be performed by the teens and young adults at 7:00 p.m. July 14-15 and 2:00 p.m. July 16 at the Methodist Church. There is a $10 donation per ticket.

The Summer Arts Camp will present “Wonderland!” performed by kids ages 8-13 at 7 p.m. July 21 and 22 and 2:00 p.m. July 23, also at the Methodist Church in El Centro. Tickets are $5 donation.

The SAC and TYAC programs are unique to Imperial Valley and surrounding counties with intensive five- and six-week musical theater production summer camps teaching campers to explore all aspects of live musical theater, including music, dance, and acting. SAC and TYAC are organized and directed by volunteers with both experience and passion for the performing arts.

The Company’s summer programs and regular season productions throughout the season provide an avenue for the community to come together and grow, according to a press release. Organizers said the local programs can nurture creativity and out-of-the-box thinking, prepare students for public speaking, and build confidence and self-esteem. Through the arts, children are taught essential life skills such as teamwork, self-discipline, and accountability, they said.

According to the release, the theatre company believes it is crucial to support the visual and performing arts so our society, can celebrate culture and uniqueness.