More Than 70 People Arrested or Cited in Desert Trip Festival’s Second Weekend

INDIO, CA – More than 70 concert-goers were arrested or cited during the second weekend of the Desert Trip music festival, mostly for alcohol violations and misusing disabled parking placards, Indio police reported Wednesday.

Forty-nine arrests were made at the Empire Polo Grounds between Oct. 14- Oct. 16, bringing the total number of arrests to 77 through both weekends, according to the Indio Police Department.

During the second weekend, 39 people were arrested for alcohol-related violations, six for public intoxication, two for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, one for grand theft and one for simple battery, according to Sgt. Daniel Marshall.

Alcohol- and drug-related violations frequently top the crime logs at Indio’s major music festivals. But Desert Trip — dubbed “Oldchella” for its classic rock headliners and ticket purchasers with an average age in the early 50s — had a unique touch of delinquency.

Twenty-three drivers were cited for unlawful use of a disabled parking placard in the second weekend, bringing the festival total to nearly 50 violators using placards unlawfully, or using expired, forged or counterfeit placards.

Another person was cited last weekend for driving without a license.

The arrest numbers pale in comparison to Indio’s other two major music festivals this year.

The 2016 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival yielded 270 arrests across both festival weekends, one of which was marred by a stabbing that stemmed from a fight among members of the festival’s security staff.

At the Stagecoach Festival about a month later, 157 people were arrested or cited, primarily for alcohol-related violations.

Desert Trip featured Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Neil Young, The Who and Roger Waters.