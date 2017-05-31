Mobile Passport Control lands at San Diego International Airport



Travelers have a mobile option for CBP processing

SAN DIEGO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection and San Diego International Airport announced Wednesday the expansion of Mobile Passport Control to SAN. Mobile Passport is the first authorized app to expedite a traveler’s arrival into the United States. Eligible travelers may voluntarily submit their passport information and answers to inspection-related questions to CBP via a smartphone or tablet app prior to arrival. Android and iPhone users can download the Mobile Passport app for free from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

“We continually strive to identify and implement new, more efficient ways of meeting the challenges posed by an increasingly complex mission and growing volumes in travel and trade,” said Pete Flores, director of field operations for CBP in San Diego. “We now have Automated Passport Control kiosks, Global Entry kiosks for our trusted travelers, and the use of smart-phone and mobile technologies to enhance the traveler experience.”

“We’re excited to launch this new program in San Diego just in time for the busy summer travel season,” said Kimberly Becker, President/CEO of San Diego International Airport. “Getting through the Customs process has never been so convenient, which allows more time to enjoy everything San Diego has to offer.”

MPC currently offers U.S. citizens and Canadian visitors a more efficient in-person inspection between the CBP officer and the traveler upon arrival in the United States. Much like Automated Passport Control, the app does not require pre-approval and is free to use. Travelers who successfully use the app will no longer have to complete a paper form or use an APC kiosk. As a result, travelers will experience shorter wait times, less congestion and faster processing.

There are five easy steps to MPC:

Download the Mobile Passport App from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store prior to arriving

Create a profile with your passport information

Complete the “New Trip” section upon arrival in the United States

Submit responses to inspection-related questions to CBP through the app to receive an electronic receipt with an Encrypted Quick Response (QR) code

Bring your passport and smartphone or tablet with your digital bar-coded receipt to a CBP officerEligible travelers arriving at San Diego International Airport can begin using the app on June 1 for CBP processing. The MPC pilot launched in August 2014 for eligible travelers arriving at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and has since expanded to 23 airports. For more information on what airports have MPC available please visit, CBP.gov/MPC . This first-of-its-kind app was developed in partnership with CBP by Airports Council International- North America (ACI-NA) and their technical partners. Information about Mobile Passport Control, including how to download, user eligibility and other frequently asked questions, is available on CBP.gov. MPC is just one part of CBP’s resource optimization strategy, which is transforming the way CBP does business in land, air and sea environments. As part of its commitment to innovation, APC kiosks are located at 49 airports around the world and I-94 form is now automated. CBP has also enrolled more than 5 million travelers in trusted traveler programs such as Global Entry, NEXUS and SENTRI. These programs allow CBP officers to process travelers safely and efficiently while enhancing security and reducing operational costs.

. CBP’s website offers rules and tips for clearing CBP inspection during travel to and from the United States