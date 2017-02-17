MEXICALI — Millions of gallons of raw sewage are pouring into the New River from Mexicali every day, according to officials from the California Regional Water Quality Board (CRWQB.)

“A sewage collector collapsed in Mexicali in January and they were discharging 1.73 million gallons per day of raw sewage into the New River,” said Jose Angel, executive officer for the CRWQB. “We just learned this week that another pipe has collapsed and this one is discharging 13 million gallons per day of raw sewage into the New River.”

Angel was asked by The Desert Review if nearly 15 million gallons of raw sewage a day spilling into the New River was a threat to the environment or Valley residents.

“These discharges pose a serious threat to the environment and public health for anyone that may come in contact with the New River,” said Angel. “We are very concerned about the lack of decisive action from the federal government to effectively address this problem. We warned them about these potential problems two years ago.”

Angel said that it would take approximately $80 million to get things in order in Mexicali.

The new wastewater treatment plant south of Mexicali was completed in 2007. When it was new and working, 15 million gallons per day of sewage was treated before it was released into the New River, which empties into the Salton Sea.

The EPA contributed nearly half of the $98.6 million cost of wastewater projects and Mexico was responsible for the other half.

The CRWQB feels a lack of proper maintenance of the facility is a possible problem. The discharges will raise bacteria, phosphates, selenium, and overall water quality of the New River and the Salton Sea will be diminished.

“It is a terrible situation,” said John Renson, Imperial County Supervisor, District 1 in response to the problem. “We are on it and we will address the problem at our next meeting. We are working on a project that will process the sewage in Calexico. The project is called the New River Improvement Project. We are to receive funding from the EPA to do engineering and design. The state water board is looking for funds to complete the project. It could be $20 million or more for this. The county will be the lead agency in the project, but it won’t cost the county any money. It will be all state or federal funds.”