TUCSON, AZ – The U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced the arrest of a 21-year-old man from Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, on January 9, who was attempting to smuggle a combination of tactical weapons, ammunition and magazines into Mexico through the Port of Nogales.

According to the press release, officers conducting outbound operations selected the man for further inspection of his Chevrolet truck as he attempted to drive into Mexico through the Dennis DeConcini crossing. As a result, officers found the following items in a large speaker box: seven tactical rifles, one handgun, two holsters and a variety of magazines and ammunition.

Officers seized the weapons, associated items and the vehicle. The subject was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.