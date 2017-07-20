Meth hidden in car’s side panel found by Border Patrol canine team

SALTON CITY – El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents working at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint arrested a man suspected of smuggling methamphetamine, Tuesday evening, July 19, according to a news release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency.

According to the news release, the incident occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. when a 21-year-old man driving a black 2008 Nissan Altima approached the checkpoint and was subsequently sent to secondary inspection. At secondary inspection, a Border Patrol canine team alerted to the passenger side of the car. Agents then searched the Altima and soon discovered 12 bundles wrapped in cellophane and black tape in the rear passenger side-panel.

The contents of the packages were examined and tested positive for methamphetamine, said the release.

The total weight of the methamphetamine was 15.03 pounds with an estimated street value of $48,096. The man was determined to be a United States citizen and was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Agency along with the vehicle and narcotics, said the release.