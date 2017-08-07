Medic First teaches life saving skills to the young and old

IMPERIAL – Medic First conducted training in cardio pulmonary resuscitation for the community at Villa Lara Apartments community center in Imperial, all day Saturday, starting at 8:30 and ending at 3 p.m.

Nick Guzman, Medic First training center director, said “We are training participants to learn the skills and knowledge to help someone in case of cardiac arrest and basic life support skills.”

Guzman, who is also an instructor in CPR and First Aid, said he initially shows training videos then tests participants on their knowledge and hands-on skills with the mannequins. Participants practice compressions and rescue breathes so they can help someone in case of emergency.

According to Guzman he had 12 students this Saturday. He said Saturday classes are six and one-half hours of training which is ideal for first timers and those who need more practice. Wednesdays sessions, however, take four hours. Training is open to the public and locations vary according to needs. Many taking the class are child care providers, school bus drivers, school teachers, special education teachers, PE teachers, coaches, personal trainers, and security guards

Heber residents Bryan Vargas, 17 and his brother Alexis Vargas, 13, took the CPR classes because their family usually spends time together outdoors, either boating or in the sand dunes. When the cooler weather comes in, the family takes their all-terrain vehicle, motorcycles, and quads to Heber Sand Dunes or to the sand dunes near Yuma, Arizona.

During the hands-on training, participants were paired to practice on the mannequins. Bryan and his younger brother Alexis took one of the adult mannequins and laid it on the carpet floor. Each of the brothers put on disposable gloves and each got a pocket mask for use with rescue breathing. They took turns practicing proper compressions on the chest of the mannequins. Guzman checked on them a few minutes later to give them some pointers.

Bryan said he wants to be ready to help apply what he learned today for his family. His brother, Alexis, agreed along similar lines saying, “It is important for all of us to learn CPR so that in case one of us needs help, we all know what to do and we help each other out and save each other’s life.”

Seeing the importance of learning CPR, Alexis said, “I want to tell everyone to attend the CPR lessons so they can save lives.”

The comprehensive program helps meet diverse job requirements for pediatric health and safety training. The program is designed specifically for the occupational first aid provider and meets OSHA and other federal and state regulatory requirements for employee training on how to respond and care for medical emergencies at work.