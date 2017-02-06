BRAWLEY — Seeing local school teachers behind the counter at McDonald’s restaurant can only mean one thing in Imperial Valley — the annual February McTeacher’s Nights have begun.

The Brawley McDonald’s was filled with students and their families Thursday night for the J.W. Oakley Elementary School McTeacher’s Night as they stood in line ready to support and raise money for the school.

McTeacher’s Night is a community fundraiser designed to financially help out local schools. For one night a week, the teachers and staff work behind the counters for two hours at a local McDonald’s with 20 percent of the sales going towards the school plus 100 percent of donations, cookie sales and raffle ticket proceeds.

Local participating schools also compete for the largest profit, where the winner receives an additional $1,000 for their school along with the 20 percent.

McTeacher’s Night in Imperial County has been an ongoing February tradition since 2013, and it grows in support more each year.

“This is cool, that McDonald’s does something like this and opens their kitchen to the school,” said Marcus Palacia, a parent with two daughters who attend Oakley.

“It’s always a good, fun event,” said Daniel Sandoval, the general manager for the Brawley McDonald’s. “It allows us to provide and give back to the community.”

On Thursday, Oakley had 16 staff members behind the counter Thursday night running the cash registers, serving orders, managing the ice cream machine, and collecting donations outside the restaurant.

“It’s great to see them outside the school setting,” said Araceli Gonzalez, one of Oakley’s kindergarten teachers. “I think it’s a good event, especially the plans for the money.”

For three years, Oakley has won the top prize for the Valley-wide competition. However, last year Phil Swing Elementary School beat them out, and this year, the Oakley staff was looking to get the title back.

“The Oakley community comes out in force,” said Principal Craig Casey. “It’s a real strong family atmosphere. Everyone comes out in a positive message.”

Casey said the school plans to use the money to take all 800 students to the movies at the end of the school year.

The McTeacher’s Nights for Myron D. Witter, Phil Swing, and Miguel Hidalgo elementary schools will be held Feb 9, 16, and 23 respectively. Organizers said they encourage all parents and students to go out and support their schools.