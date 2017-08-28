Mark Edney appointed as IVC trustee for area 5

IMPERIAL – The Imperial Valley College board of trustees appointed Mark Edney, pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in El Centro, as the new trustee of Area 5 during Thursday’s special meeting at Imperial Valley College.

The position opened after the resignation of trustee Juanita Salas upon her election to the Imperial Irrigation District. Edney will occupy the seat until November 2018 when elections take place.

Edney said he is eager to begin working together with the rest of the IVC board to improve the college for the students. From Santee, Edney noted he has a passion for education on all levels due to his extensive experience in university level education and his work with local students at his parish. He’s traveled to 45 different countries while working in the Catholic faith and has always enjoyed being involved in education, he said. He also sees potential for the students at IVC, and that is part of why he is eager to create the best learning environment for them.

“Everything good that has happened in my life is due to education,” said Edney during an interview Thursday. “For me, an education is the key.”

Edney’s goals include helping improve the many programs at IVC in order to encourage student learning. He envisions an image of a college of the community for the Valley and has plans to improve what the college has already started.

“It’s a great honor to be of service, and I thank the board of trustees for having confidence in me,” he said. “I know I am not a native like others who are on the board, but I hope my experience from other parts of the world can bring some new and innovative (ideas) to Imperial Valley College,” said Edney. “I like to hit the ground running.”