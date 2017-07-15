Marines and sailor killed in KC-130 crash identified

The Marine Corps identified the 15 Marines and one Navy sailor who were killed when their KC-130 aircraft crashed in Mississippi Monday.

According to reports, the KC-130, often used as a refueling tanker, “experienced a mishap” when it corkscrewed into a soybean field about 4 p.m. Monday at a location around 85 miles north of Jackson.

Following is a list provided by the United States Marine Corps of the service men who died:

Special Amphibious Reconnaissance Corpsman Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan M. Lohrey of Middletown, IN, served in 2d Marine Raider Battalion, MARSOC, Operation Enduring Freedom, and Operation Inherent Resolve. His awards and decorations include a Purple Heart, two Combat Action Ribbons, three Good Conduct Medals, two Sea Service Deployment Ribbons, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal, NATO Medal; Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; National Defense Service Medal; a Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon and a Meritorious Unit Commendation Ribbon.

KC-130 Aircraft Commander Major Caine M. Goyette served in Operation Enduring Freedom two times. He was the recipient of multiple commendations and medals including three Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medals, two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, three Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals, two Sea Service Deployment Ribbons, four Marine Corps Recruiting Ribbons, two Humanitarian Service Medals, a Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, two National Defense Service Medals, a Selected Marine Corps Reserve Medal, a Navy Unit Commendation, Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation, a Letter of Appreciation and a Certificate of Commendation.

Captain Sean E. Elliott, a KC-130 Aircraft Commander, was from California and served in the WesPac16, August 2016 to February 2017. His awards include two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, two Korean Defense Service Medals, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, a Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, a National Defense Service Medal, and a Letter of Appreciation.

A Tactical Systems Operator/Mission Specialist, Sergeant Mark A. Hopkins was originally from Chesapeake, Virginia. He served in Contingency Operations ISO JTF -536/Humanitarian Mission. His awards include the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, five Marine Corps Good Conduct Medals, a Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, four Sea Service Deployment Ribbons, four Humanitarian Service Medals, a Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, a National Defense Service Medal, a Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation, a Joint Meritorious Unit Award, and a Letter and Certificate of Appreciation.

Active Reserve Gunnery Sergeant Brendan C. Johnson of Chittenden, Vermont was a Fixed Wing Aircraft Crew Master on the KC-130 and served in Operation Enduring Freedom two times. His awards and decorations include three Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals; four Air Medal-Strike/Flight, a Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, two Armed Forces Reserve Medals, three Selected Marine Corps Reserve Medals, two Sea Service Deployment Ribbons, an Iraq Campaign Medal, a Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, a Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, two National Defense Service Medals, an Armed Forces Service Medal, three Armed Forces Expeditionary Medals, two Navy Meritorious Unit Commendations, a Certificate of Commendation, and five Letters of Appreciation.

A Fixed Wing Aircraft Crew Master of the KC-130, Staff Sergeant Joshua M. Snowden of Dallas, Texas, served in Special Purpose MAGTF and Operation Enduring Freedom 14.1/14.2 Transition. His awards include a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, a Air Medal-Strike/Flight, an Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal, a Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, a Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, two Armed Forces Reserve Medals, a Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, three Selected Marine Corps Reserve Medals, a Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, a National Defense Service Medal, a Certificate of Commendation and two Letters of Appreciation.

Sergeant Julian M. Kevianne was originally from Dallas, Texas, and served in VMGR 452, MAG 49, 4th MAW. Awards include two Selected Marine Corps Reserve Medals, a Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, a Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, an Armed Forces Reserve Medal, a Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, a National Defense Service Medal, six Letters of Appreciation, and a Certificate of Commendation.

Sergeant Owen J. Lennon, originally from Rockland, New York, was a fixed Wing Aircraft Crew Master on the KC-130. He served in Operation Enduring Freedom 12.2 and his awards include two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, one Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, a Selected Marine Corps Reserve Medal, a Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, a Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, a Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, an Armed Forces Reserve Medal, a National Defense Service Medal, a Certificate of Commendation, two Meritorious Mast recognitions, three Letters of Appreciation and a Certificate of Appreciation.

Corporal Daniel I. Baldassare, Fixed Wing Aircraft Crew Master KC-130, was originally from Monmouth, New Jersey. He had served in the VMGR 452, MAG 49, 4TH MAW and his awards include the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.

Corporal Collin J. Schaaff Aircraft Ordnance Technician was originally from Pierce, Washington. He served in the VMGR 452, MAG 49, 4th MAW and his awards and medals include a Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, a Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, a National Defense Service Medal, two letters of Appreciation, and a Certificate of Commendation.

Critical Skills Operator Robert H. Cox originated from Ventura, California and served in the 2nd Raider Battalion, Special Operations Command and Operation Iraqi Freedom two times. His awards and decorations include two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, a Combat Action Ribbon, a Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, an Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal, three Sea Service Deployment Ribbons, two Afghanistan Campaign Medals, two Armed Forces Reserve Medals, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, a Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation, Navy Unit Commendation Medal, NATO Medal-ISAF Afghanistan and a Letter of Appreciation.

Staff Sergeant William J. Kundrat, a Critical Skills Operator originally from Frederick, Maryland, served in the Special Operations Command and served three times in the Operation Enduring Freedom/Operation Iraqi Freedom. His awards include a Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, four Sea Service Deployment Ribbons, four Marine Corps Good Conduct Medals, three Afghanistan Campaign Medals, five Iraq Campaign Medals, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, two Navy Meritorious Unit Commendations, Navy Unit Commendation Medal, Presidential Unit Citation-Navy, NATO Medal-ISAF Afghanistan, and two Certificates of Commendation.

Critical Skills Operator Sergeant Chad E. Jenson, originally of Los Angeles, California, served in the Raider Battalion, Special Operations Command. His awards include a Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation, two Certificates of Commendation, three Letters of Appreciation, and two Meritorious Mast recognitions.

Sergeant Talon R. Leach Critical Skills Operator of Callaway, Missouri, served in Operation Inherent Resolve. His awards include a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, two Marine Corps Good Conduct Medals, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation, and three Certificates of Appreciation.

Critical Skills Operator Sergeant Joseph J. Murray, originally of Duval, Florida, served in the second Raider Battalion, Special Operations Command. His awards and decorations include three Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, Combat Action Ribbon, two Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, two Sea Service Deployment Ribbons, two Afghanistan Campaign Medals, a Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, a National Defense Service Medal, Navy Unit Commendation, NATO Medal-ISAF Afghanistan, a Certificate of Commendation, and a Meritorious Mast recognition.

Critical Skills Operator Sergeant Dietrich A. Schmieman served in the 2nd Raider Battalion, Special Operations Command two times in Operation Enduring Freedom. His awards include two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, two Marine Corps Good Conduct Medals, three Sea Service Deployment Ribbons, a Global War on Terrorism Service Medals, a National Defense Service Medal, Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation, a Certificate of Appreciation and three Letters of Appreciation.