Many road closures from storm damage

Public Works Road Closures (Beginning September 8, until further notice):

– Wilkins Rd. will be closed beginning September 8 from Beal Rd. to English Rd.

– Gentry Rd. from Sinclair Rd. to Eddins Rd.

– Wilkins Rd. from English Rd. to Hobbs Rd.

– Carr Rd. from Anderholt rd. to Menvielle Rd.

– Jasper Rd. from Barbara Worth rd. to Anderholt Rd.

– Meloland Rd. from Evan Hewes Highway to Ross Rd.

Road closures are due to this weekend’s storm event. Please contact the Imperial County Public Work office (442) 265-1818 for any additional information and updates.