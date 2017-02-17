Sylvia Bazan has been named a manager for the Youth and Young Adult Services division of the Imperial County Department of Behavioral Health Services, agency Director Andrea Kuhlen has announced.

The division serves clients between the ages of 12 to 25 at clinics in Brawley and El Centro, as well as adolescent drug and alcohol programs. She will oversee anxiety and depression clinics in Brawley and Calexico, an alcohol treatment and drug prevention center in Calexico and a Family Resource Center in Niland.

“Ms. Bazan has gained broad experience in a 20-year career with Behavioral Health and she brings a keen insight to this important position,” Kuhlen said.

Bazan joined the agency as a case manager for Adult Services in 1997 immediately after earning a bachelor of arts degree in psychology from the San Diego State University, Imperial Valley Campus, in Calexico. She earned a master of arts degree in marriage and family therapy from the University of Phoenix in 2013.

Bazan left Adult Services after about a year and transferred to the Youth Division where she was a rehabilitation specialist for the Adolescent Program, helping youths in their recovery from serious mental illness. She served in that position for nine years.

In 2008, Bazan was named a program manager for Adult Services at a Brawley clinic that serves adults with anxiety and depression, as well as a recovery center.

Bazan began work as a Youth and Young Adult manager on Feb. 13.

“I just really want to help people that cannot help themselves and also the underserved population of Imperial Valley,” Bazan said, explaining her interest in the behavioral health field.