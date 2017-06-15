MANA de Imperial Valley Holds Scholarship Award Ceremony to Honor Graduates

IMPERIAL– The MANA De Imperial Valley honored graduates around the valley on June 12, with an annual scholarship award ceremony at Imperial Valley College.

MANA De Imperial Valley is a local chapter from the National MANA organization of Latinas. Their mission is Its mission is to empower Latinas through leadership development, community service and advocacy.

First to the podium for the evening was president Monica Lepe-Negrete of MANA De Imperial Valley to give her opening remarks.

“Like always, we are proud to be here and show are support for these students who have excelled in their high school career and will now be moving on to peruse their new goals in college,” says Monica.

To begin the presentations of awards, Arely Bueno was first to be awarded. Arely is a graduate of a Brawley High school, and finished with a GPA of 4.02. During her time at Brawley, Arely was awarded Honor Roll each semester, Navy League GPA Award, student of the month, and athlete of the month for he participation in varsity soccer. Arely will move on to attend SDSU-IVUP to pursue a degree in Psychology.

Next to the podium was Mithzeri Carranza, a graduate from Central High School. Mithzeri graduated from Central with a GPA of 3.5, and was an AVID student for six years. Other accomplishments include Mithzeri’s involvement as the yearbook business manager. Mithzeri will continue her education at Manhattan College to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.

Elena Castro was next to be introduce for her scholarship to UCLA, where Elena will pursue a degree in psychology. While in high school, Elena obtained a 4.19 GPA, while participating varsity softball and volleyball.

Also receiving be awarded was Norma Damian, who attended Calipatria High School, and graduated with a GPA of 4.14. She was also a member of CSF, MESA, publication, Volleyball, and a member of the art club. Norma will be moving on to the University of California Irvine, where she will pursue a degree in Biomedical Engineering.

Moving forward, Ian Munoz was called to the stage. Ian attended Southwest High school, where he obtained a 3.5 GPA, all while participating in orchestra, advanced choir, and a reporter for the school’s newspaper. Not only did Ian write for the school paper but he was also copy editor and Vice President of the newspaper.

Among the other honorable students was Bryanne Sanchez, a graduate from Imperial High School. While at Imperial, Bryanne obtained a 4.17 GPA. Bryanne was president of the associated student body, a member of the Imperial Valley Discovery Zone, and a Link crew member. Outside of school, Bryanne was awarded the National 4-H Youth Action Award, for her devotion to the local 4-H community. Bryanne will move on to Baylor University to pursue a degree in English.

Receiving the final award for the boys, Brandon Toji was called to the the stage. Brandon is a graduate from Brawley Union High School, who finished with 4.35 GPA. In school, Brandon was a member of the academic decathlon, Key Club, HOSA, and the California Scholastic Federation. Brandon will move on to attend University of California: San Diego, to pursue a degree in physics.

To close out the evening, President Monica Lepe-Negrete took back the podium to congratulate all the students on the hard work that was demonstrated through the student’s excellence in school and extracurricular activities.