MANA de Imperial Valley awards 23 scholarships

IMPERIAL VALLEY – MANA de Imperial Valley awarded 23 competitive college and university scholarships totaling $14,000 June 12 at the Imperial Valley College Student center. These scholarships were granted to local Imperial Valley Latina high school seniors and Imperial Valley College students, according to a press release.

The 2017 MANA Scholarships were given to students who met the following criteria: a minimum cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 2.75 on a 4.0 scale (or the equivalent); plans to enroll in a degree-seeking program at a two or four-year U.S. accredited institution during the 2017-2018 academic year; and participation in community service/school activities, said the release.