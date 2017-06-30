Major discovery of marijuana in semi-truck at border check

SALTON CITY – At the Indio Border Patrol check a canine alerted on a white semi-truck, June 30, resulting in confiscating $1.7 million dollars worth of contriband.

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents from the Indio Border Patrol Station assigned to the Highway 86 checkpoint arrested a man suspected of smuggling marijuana on Friday according to a press release by the Border Patrol.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:15 a.m., when a 2006 white semi-truck approached the checkpoint, the release read.

A Border Patrol detection canine alerted to the semi-truck during a pre-primary inspection. Agents referred the man to secondary inspection area for a closer examination. After an extensive search, agents discovered several pallets loaded with 38 cardboard boxes containing 150 packages wrapped in cellophane, the press release stated. The contents of the packages tested positive for the characteristics of marijuana.

“This was a fairly large seizure and our agents did an outstanding job of interdicting it,” said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim in the release. “Criminal networks should be afraid to conduct their activities at our border or at our checkpoints. In addition to our tried and true methods of interdiction, we continue to strengthen our ability to dismantle criminal enterprises.”

The 150 bundles in the semi-truck had a combined weight of 3,575 pounds with an estimated street value of $1,716,000, according to the release.

The man, a Mexican national, the semi-truck, and narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.

The release state in fiscal year 2017, El Centro Sector has seized more than 5,354 pounds of marijuana.