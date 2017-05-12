Maintenance to impact Interstate 8 ramps near El Centro

EL CENTRO – Caltrans will close ramps on Interstate 8 at three locations in Imperial County next week. All of the ramps will be closed to complete the slurry seal work safely.
- May 16 – Dunaway Road
- May 17 – Drew Road
- May 18 – Forrester Road
The closures will be in effect from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day.
Portable message signs have been placed to alert motorists to the closures.
Caltrans reminds motorists to slow down when driving through highway work zones and to watch for highway workers and moving construction equipment.