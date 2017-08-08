Lupita Anderson named Rabobank’s employee of the quarter

EL CENTRO — El Centro resident, Lupita Anderson, senior banking services representative for Rabobank N.A., has been named the bank’s Employee of the Quarter, according to a press release. This recognition is awarded to one employee across the state each quarter, for behaviors and actions that emphasize the bank’s values and cultural practices.

According to the release, Anderson is being recognized for consistently going above and beyond to help her team and her customers, for whom she is always accessible and responsive. El Centro Branch Manager Victor Nava, along with regional staff and long-time customers, honored Anderson for her outstanding work during a presentation in late July.

“One of Lupita’s strengths is building long-term and trusting relationships,” said Nava in the release. “She’s always has an ‘I can do’ attitude when it comes to helping others.”

Anderson joined Rabobank in 2004, and is regularly one of the bank’s top-performing branch employees, according to the release.