Longtime educators honored as ‘Magnificent Five’ at IVC retirement celebration

IMPERIAL – Imperial Valley College honored many retirees, Thursday, May 25, but special honors were given to five individuals, who served the college 35 years each, giving a steady 175 years of combined experience to the junior college. The five individuals were Alicia Ortega, Sandra Standiford, Richard Hann, Armand Orinsztein, and J.R Pendley, nicknamed “The Magnificent Five.”

The dedication of the Magnificent Five 2003 Photo will be hung at 11:00 a.m. in the William J. Thornburg Administration Center.

“I am very pleased,” said Superintendent/President Dr. Victor M. Jaime, “to finally put in place what Dr. Jack Fujimoto, the former superintendent, had asked to be done before he left IVC. That was to provide a photo of the Magnificent Five clad in the special red graduation gowns that Fujimoto and his wife had provided the five for graduation that year, 2003.”

Alicia Ortega taught Spanish and French, Mexican American Studies and served as Division Chair for the department. She was the first professor to receive the 2000 Raffael Santos Outstanding Teaching Award and retired February 12, 2009. Ortega was further honored this same day because Classroom 315 was named the Professor Alicia Ortega Hall, and attendees witnessed the unveiling of a special plague at the site.

When asked what meant the most to her about the recognition, Ortega responded, “My students, of course.”

Sandra Standiford served as Dean of Admissions, helping thousands of Valley students continue their education at the collegiate level. Standiford retired August 31, 2003.

Richard Hann, professor and Division Chair of Humanities, taught philosophy and stayed active in promoting immediate actions to serve the changing needs of the students. He retired December 31, 2003.

Armand Orinsztein was a professor of Mathematics at the college. Orinsztein had a career prior to 1967 as an engineer for the NASA’s Apollo Project moon mission. He retired June 13, 2009.

Jim Pendley was a professor of biology and Chair of Science, Mathematics, and Engineering, and served as Academic Senate President before his retirement December 31, 2003.

Retired English and drama professor, Rosanne Hillhouse, was also present for a special event – the naming of the college’s amphitheatre, to henceforth be called The Rosanne Hillhouse Amphitheatre. Prior to the construction of IVC’s gym, graduation ceremonies were held at this outdoor sight. Special events and drama productions call it home now.

Luncheon was served at the College Center and was followed by the 2017 Retiree, Years of Service, and Tenure Celebration.

The honorees were as follows: Gloria Carmona, Director of Admissions and Records from May 9, 2005 to June 30, 2017; Betty Kakiuchi, Director of Purchasing and Accounting from October 7, 1996 to June 30, 2017; Steve Cook, Technology Support Specialist from October 27, 1997 to June 30, 2017; Nancy Hoyt, Accounting Coordinator from November 13, 2000 to March 31, 2017; Lorrainne Mazeroll, Counselor from January 7, 2002 to June 30, 2017; Terry Norris, Reading/Writing Lab Tutorial Specialist from August 18, 2006 to June 30, 2017; and Lilia Sandoval, CalWORKs Counseling Coordinator from February 16, 1999 to June 30, 2017.